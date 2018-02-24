Five Premier League clubs in the running for Saman Ghoddos?
Ostersund forward Saman Ghoddos is attracting plenty of transfer interest following his standout showing during the two-legged Europa League tie versus Arsenal earlier this month.
The Swedish-born Iranian international was a constant threat to the Gunners defence during the first-leg of the round of 32, where he drew David Ospina into making a couple of impressive saves.
Ghoddos followed up with a much-better performance at the Emirates - picking up two assists in a shock 2-1 win, though it was not sufficient to help his side progress in the competition.
According to ESPN, the 24-year-old has earned plenty of admirers over the past fortnight with West Ham United, Leicester City, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion all said to be impressed with his showing.
Spanish outfit Celta Vigo also failed with a £5m bid for Ghoddos last month, and Ostersund are bracing themselves for offers in the summer, where the forward is likely to feature at the World Cup. He is presently contracted to the Swedish Cup champions until 2020.
Arsenal news
Aaron Ramsey wants significant payrise on new Arsenal deal
Five Premier League clubs in the running for Saman Ghoddos?
Brighton & Hove Albion news
Antonio Conte updates on Andreas Christensen's involvement vs Arsenal
Confirmed Lineups: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Caballero and Batshuayi start
West Ham news
Patrice Evra makes Premier League comeback
Patrice Evra on the cusp of Premier League return
Leicester City news
Atletico Madrid, Sevilla interested in Hazard
Manchester United, Manchester City to battle it out for Leicester City defender
Southampton news
Olivier Giroud wanted by AS Monaco?
Antonio Conte admits Chelsea wanted to sign Virgil van Dijk