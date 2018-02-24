Injury Update: Manchester United without six players for Chelsea clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has provided an injury update on his squad ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown versus Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have endured a mixed run of results since the backend of January, and they will be hoping to pick up a much-needed win over the Blues, though they have some injury concerns to contend it.



In a report covered by the club's official website, Mourinho confirmed that Ander Herrera has been ruled out for a 'few weeks' after a hamstring injury sustained during the early stages of the Champions League draw versus Sevilla.



Apart from that, none of the injured players are likely to make their comebacks. Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marouane Fellaini and Daley Blind are set to miss the weekend encounter.



Manchester United are currently in second place with 56 points, but their lean form sees them just four points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. As a result, they face a potentially must-win clash versus Chelsea with Liverpool also due to visit Old Trafford in two weeks' time.

