Injury Update: Three Chelsea players to miss Manchester United clash

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that the Blues will be without the services of three first-team players ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Blues suffered back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Watford earlier in the year, but they have since rectified their form with wins over West Bromwich Albion and Hull City coupled with a well-earned draw against Barcelona in the Champions League.



Speaking ahead of the United, via the club's official website, Conte confirmed that the Blues have not carried any injuries from the Champions League outing, but the likes of David Luiz, Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko remain unavailable.



Both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud started off the bench in the recent game against Barcelona, but Conte could be tempted to play one of the duo upfront ahead of Pedro in order to compensate for Eden Hazard, who prefers to play on the left-wing.

