Jose Mourinho has surprise tactical plan in store for Chelsea game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning to match Chelsea's 3-4-3 formation in order to nullify the threat from Eden Hazard at Old Trafford tomorrow.

The Red Devils host the Blues in a much-anticipated Premier League clash on Sunday, and Mourinho will be determined to get another win over his ex-employers - in order to regain his side's second spot in the standings.



According to the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho has plans to play another centre-back versus the Blues, and this could potentially see Paul Pogba dropped for the Premier League outing.



Pogba struggled with a minor knock at Newcastle United which hampered his performance in a 1-0 defeat, and he appears set to face the axe with Eric Bailly in line to return to the starting lineup.



Bailly has only made a cameo appearance since his comeback from an ankle problem, but the Ivorian is likely to be trusted into the lineup to negate the threat from Hazard, in particular.

