Aaron Ramsey wants significant payrise on new Arsenal deal

Wales international Aaron Ramsey reportedly wants a significant wage hike in order to commit his future to Arsenal beyond the summer of 2019. The midfielder has been with the north London side since 2008.

The 27-year-old has struggled with multiple injury concerns during the current campaign, but he has still managed six goals and eight assists in just 18 league appearances for the club.



According to The Times, Ramsey is demanding a payrise on his current £110,000-a-week wages, considering both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are on £170,000 each after their January arrivals.



Arsenal had to part ways with Alexis Sanchez last month after they risked losing him on a free transfer, and the club's hierarchy are now desperate to resolve Ramsey's situation before the transfer window reopens.



Ramsey has missed the past few games with a groin injury, but he is a potential contender to make the matchday squad when the Gunners face-off against Manchester City in the League Cup final tomorrow.





