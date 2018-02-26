Pep Guardiola wanted to play for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he wanted to ply his trade for Arsenal during the final years of his playing career. However, the move could not go through with Arsene Wenger clarifying that he had no place for the Spaniard in his squad.

Guardiola, who was a defensive midfielder during his playing days, managed over 250 appearances for hometown club Barcelona in all competitions, whilst also representing Spain on 47 occasions.



Gunners boss Wenger had revealed that Guardiola had visited his home in order to push through a move more than a decade ago, and the 47-year-old has now added to the story to claim that it was Wenger who snubbed his advances.



"I would have liked to have played for him. I called him to make an interview and he invited me to his home, he was so kind. I said my dream is to play in the Premier League and I would like to play with you and I feel I can help you," he told Sky Sports News.



"Maybe it was a little bit arrogant but he had his squad and he said there was no space. I understand completely but I would have liked to have played with him. It was not possible, so no problem at all."



Guardiola has since progressed into a world-class manager, and he managed to outsmart Wenger on Sunday as Manchester City claimed their first silverware under his management.



The Citizens dominated the proceedings against their north London rivals in the League Cup final, and they eventually secured a 3-0 victory, which could have been wider with the lacklustre defensive display from the Gunners.

