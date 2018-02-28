Olivier Giroud reveals his Premier League ambitions with Chelsea

France international Olivier Giroud has stated his ambition of winning the Premier League title with Chelsea next term after missing out on the chance with Arsenal earlier in his career.

The 31-year-old was with the Gunners for five-and-a-half seasons, and during this period, the club came close to the title in a couple of years, only to succumb to the pressure of expectation.



Now at Chelsea, Giroud still has the desire to lift the English crown, and he is hoping to achieve this feat before calling time on his professional career, he told SFR Sport: "I don't know if we can really call [my Arsenal career] a regret but I have a little feeling of unfinished business because I would really have liked to have won the Premier League with Arsenal.



"You don't just wipe away five-and-a-half years like that. I have said it often enough - it was my ultimate goal. Having said that, it's not over, I'm still in the Premier League, now I'm at Chelsea. For this year, I think it's over for the title, but next year, we'll come to it with great ambitions. I still want to win it before I end my career."



Giroud's deadline day move to Stamford Bridge was not welcome by a section of the Blues' fans, but the Frenchman has since settled brilliantly, contributing one goal and three assists in the space of just four appearances.



The west London giants have a difficult trip to Manchester City up next in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see whether Conte would prefer Giroud ahead of Alvaro Morata upfront.









