Former Barca manager's wage demands could block Chelsea approach

Chelsea's interest in appointing former Barcelona manager, Luis Enrique as their new manager could be deterred if the Spaniard is unwilling to take a considerable wage reduction in comparison to his last role. It is believed that the difference between the sum Chelsea are willing to offer Enrique and the amount he was earning at Camp Nou could be in excess of £6.5 million per year.

After a great debut season at Stamford Bridge, which saw his team win the Premier League, it seems as if Antonio Conte's future at the London club has been in doubt ever since they lifted the trophy.



As speculation about the Italian's future continues to grow, it is reported that Chelsea are preparing a list of potential replacements, at the top of which sits Luis Enrique.



Enrique, who is currently out of work after stepping down from his role with Spanish giants Barcelona, is said to be keen on testing his managerial abilities in the English Premier League and the challenge of returning Chelsea to the top of the division may well appeal to him.



If Enrique feels that the reduction in wage, with Conte currently being paid a salary of £9.5 million, is too much of a drop for him to accept, the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Maurizio Sarri would also be top contenders for the Stamford Bridge hot seat, according to The Telegraph.



As for Antonio Conte, the man in charge of the current, but not for much longer, Champions of England, he is likely to favour a move back to his native Italy, potentially returning to the role of national team coach.

