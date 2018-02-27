Manchester City to return for Riyad Mahrez in the summer

Manchester City are expected to revive their interest in Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez when the transfer window reopens in July.

The Citizens had identified Mahrez as a late transfer target for January as they looked to bolster their squad following injuries to Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus.



Ultimately, a deal could not be finalised before the transfer deadline with the Foxes reluctant to come down from their initial valuation, which stood at around £75m.



According to the Manchester Evening News, the Mancunian giants will return with a fresh approach for the Algerian in the summer, and there is a distinct possibility that the attacker will be allowed to move.



Mahrez had apparently gone AWOL for six training sessions following the incident, but he has since refuted suggestions that he had gone on a strike against the club.



The 27-year-old has since seamlessly integrated into the squad, and he contributed a sublime assist for Jamie Vardy in the FA Cup fifth round win over Sheffield United this month.

