Arsenal boss provides injury update ahead of Manchester City clash

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has provided a fitness update on his first-team squad ahead of Thursday's league meeting versus Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners saw the early exit of Nacho Monreal during the 3-0 League Cup final defeat to the Citizens last weekend, and Wenger has confirmed that Spaniard will certainly miss the upcoming league games versus City and Brighton with an inflamed back.



"He is out for the two games on Thursday and Sunday, certainly out. He might be out for two more, Milan and maybe even one more. He had an inflamed back, a disc problem. The rest, everybody is fit," he is quoted as saying on the club's official website.



The north London giants are currently 10 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand, but a defeat to Manchester City tomorrow could end their chances of qualifying for the Champions League through the league.



Arsene Wenger's side can also qualify for the elite competition via the Europa League, but they need to first find a way past an in-form AC Milan side in a two-legged round of 16 tie next month.

