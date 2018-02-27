Eriksen thrilled by interest from European giants

One of the stars of Tottenham Hotspur's rise to Premier League contenders over the last few years has been Danish international, Christian Eriksen . The attacking midfielder has become one of the Premier League's best players and whilst Spurs have ambitions of lifting trophies themselves, it is no surprise that Eriksen has attracted attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs.





Eriksen made the move to North London in August 2013 from Ajax in a deal worth, what has been proven to be a bargain, £11 million. Whilst many of the accolades go to homegrown star Harry Kane, the Denmark star has proven that Tottenham are much more than a one-man team, contributing nine goals and nine assists so far this season.



Speaking today, Eriksen's agent has claimed that he has received enquiries about his player during every single transfer window since he joined Tottenham, with interested parties including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.



With Eriksen hitting a fine spell of form, Tottenham still competing in the Champions League and a World Cup approaching, it is likely that interest in the playmaker will only continue to grow, something that the player is said to greet as a great compliment.



Although the player is enjoying the attention from elsewhere, it is unlikely that Tottenham Hotspur will welcome prying eyes being cast over one of their prize assets, despite the guarantee of a huge return on their investment.



Tottenham host Juventus next week in the second leg of their Champions League tie following a first meeting 2-2 draw in which Christian Eriksen played a key role in bringing Spurs back from 2-0 down.





