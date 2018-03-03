Guardiola lays out summer transfer plans

There were big expectations on the shoulders of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City this season after spending huge money during the summer transfer window, but if you ask any City fan right now, they will tell you that it was worth every penny. EFL Cup winners, almost certain Premier League winners and the Champions League still up for grabs, The Citizens have looked in a league of their own at times this season. With such a talented squad at his disposal, Guardiola has warned that his team will not be as active in the coming window.





Since his arrival in 2016, Guardiola has overseen spending of just under £450 million which has created the ruthless machine that is this current Manchester City team.



With such a talented squad already at his disposal now, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has admitted that City will only be looking to bring "one or two" players to the club when the transfer window opens at the end of the season.



Not a busy summer expected then for Manchester City, but with the ability they already have, it is scary to think where they can go if they continue to improve.



Manchester City host Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, who will be making the most of being able to call themselves Premier League champions before their opponents inevitably take over that crown.



They then take on FC Basel on Wednesday, with their place in the Champions League quarter-finals already looking guaranteed after a dominant first-leg display.





