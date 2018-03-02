Six Manchester United players ruled out of Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has delivered an injury update on his squad ahead of Monday's league outing at Crystal Palace.





Speaking on MUTV, Mourinho confirmed that the squad would remain the same from the previous weekend against Chelsea with as many as six players in the treatment room.



Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind remain the absentees in the defensive department whilst United won't be able to bank on the services of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini in midfield.



Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the only offensive player who is currently unavailable, having failed to completely recover from the knee problem sustained during the backend of last season.



Manchester United have lost their last two league matches on the road, but they will still be expected to beat Palace, who are carrying multiple injury concerns.



Palace also have a woeful record against the Red Devils, having not beaten them in the top-flight since May 1991, where they picked up a 3-0 triumph at Selhurst Park.

