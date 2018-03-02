Juventus back in for Hector Bellerin

Serie A holders Juventus are planning a fresh attempt to sign Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin after missing out on his signature over the past two summer transfer windows.

The Spain international has not been in the best of form for the Gunners this term, but the 22-year-old is still the undisputed first-choice on the right side of the defence.



According to The Guardian, the Bianconeri are prepared to lodge a fresh bid for the former La Masia graduate, who is said to be disappointed with the club's regression over the past 18 months.



Nevertheless, the right-back is unlikely to come on the cheap with a bid of around £45m essential into contemplating Arsenal to sanction his sale in the summer.



Bellerin has formally been on the radar of ex-club Barcelona, but they seem to have cooled their interest amid the signing of Nelson Semedo as well as the form of Sergi Roberto, who recently inked a new long-term deal.



Juventus are likely to lose the services of Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer at the end of the season, and Bellerin could possibly compete with Mattia De Sciglio for the right-back spot next term.

