Arsenal still have their sights on West Brom defender

Arsenal are reportedly to be maintaining their interest in West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans , who could be available on a cut-price deal at the end of the season.

The north London had tried to sign the centre-back from the Baggies during the dying stages of the January transfer window, but they failed in their quest after offering just one-third of the player's £25m valuation.



According to The Mirror, the Northern Irishman could be available for just £3m owing to a relegation release clause on his contract, and this is likely to retain the Gunners' interest during the summer.



Manchester City have also been in the hunt in recent transfer windows, but they are unlikely to retain their pursuit, having spent a club-record fee to sign Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao in January.



Evans, who is now the Baggies official captain, has made nearly 100 appearances since his £8m move from Manchester United during the summer of 2015.

