Favourite for Arsenal job not interested

It has been another tough week if you are an Arsenal fan. Beaten twice by the rampant Manchester City, with ease, the gulf in class between The Gunners and the top of the English pile appears to be growing. With little sign of things changing, it appears that Arsene Wenger 's time at The Emirates may finally be coming to an end, but the man who has been tipped as a favourite to replace him this week doesn't appear too keen on the move.





After falling just short of Premier League glory with Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers made the switch to Scotland to take Celtic's domestic dominance even further than it already was. Rodgers led The Bhoys to a 69 game unbeaten run, with opponents struggling to even come close to them.



The Scottish leagues often receive a lot of criticism about their standard, which may lead you to think Brendan Rodgers would jump at the opportunity to return to a Premier League managerial position, particularly at a club like Arsenal. That, however, does not seem to be the case.



When asked about the opportunity to make the move to London this week, Rodgers stated that he is flattered to be linked to the Arsenal job, but he is "living the dream" in his current role and does not intend to change that.



The Gunners travel to Brighton on Sunday and they simply must win on the South coast to keep any faint hopes of a top four finish alive. With ten games to go, Arsenal are ten points behind bitter rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, who currently occupy that final Champions League position.

