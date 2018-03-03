Real Madrid emerge as surprise contenders for Liverpool midfielder

European champions Real Madrid have reportedly joined the pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can , who could be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Germany international has been in a contract standoff with the Reds over the past couple of months, and it appears that he has made his mind up for a new challenge.



Serie A holders Juventus have been deemed as favourites over the past nine months, but according to Don Balon, they could potentially face competition from Los Blancos.



Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is said to be planning a major squad overhaul which may see the departures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the summer, and Can is considered as a huge bargain, as he may be available on a free, other than a signing-on fee.



The German joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer of 2014, and he has since managed over 150 appearances in all competitions. Can has contributed six goals and five assists in 33 games this term.

