Antonio Conte criticises club's board once again

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has once again questioned the club's ambition ahead of the Blues' Premier League trip to Manchester City on Sunday.





The Blues have struggled to compete with the Citizens this term, and they are presently 22 points behind their rivals, who are just five victories away from a third Premier League title.



Speaking ahead of the Citizens game, Conte appeared to point the finger towards the club's hierarchy, and believes the club should show further ambition in the transfer market.



"I have great ambition, but I don't have money to spend for Chelsea.The club knows very well what is my idea, what is my ambition. That is very clear. That ambition must always be the same," he is quoted as saying by The Independent.



"When you decide to work with this type of coach, you must understand that you take a coach with great ambition. Not a loser but a winner. For this reason, you must understand this."



The Blues boss was offered more than £200m to bolster the squad through the season, but the club also lost key players during this period with the likes of Nemanja Matic and Diego Costa making way from Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea were the previous side to have inflicted a league defeat on Manchester City during their double over Pep Guardiola's side last term, but they face a sterner test of their credentials this weekend, considering the vastly improved defensive display from their rivals.

