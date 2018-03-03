Three Liverpool players doubtful for Newcastle game - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that three first-team players are doubtful to feature during this evening's Premier League fixture versus Newcastle United.

The Reds have their next Champions League game against Porto in just three days' time, but the match should be more of a formality after they picked up a comfortable 5-0 win on the road in the round of 16 first-leg.



Speaking ahead of the Magpies game, Klopp confirmed that he has a nearly full squad to choose from barring Milner, Wijnaldum and Woodburn, who may not participate.



"Woodburn and Wijnaldum have been ill for a week or so. It's more than a cold. We have no big injuries, it's true, and hopefully it stays like this. Milner got a knock in the last game and that hurts a bit, it's not an injury." he told reporters, via The Mirror.



Aside from the trio, Nathaniel Clyne remains the only long-term absentee for the Reds, but he has been stepping up his recovery from a back problem with the reserve squad.



Liverpool have lost just a single league game against Swansea City since October 22, and their run sees them within two points off second-placed Manchester United, whom they face next weekend.



Jose Mourinho's side do not play their next Premier League game until Monday night against Crystal Palace, and the Reds can temporarily leapfrog the Red Devils into second spot with a victory at Anfield.





