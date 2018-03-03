Jose Mourinho speaks on Fellaini's contract situation

Jose Mourinho has stressed that he has no clue whether Marouane Fellaini will remain a Manchester United player beyond the current campaign.

The Belgium international has been restricted to just three Premier League starts in an injury-plagued season, and it appears that it may be his final one in the Red Devils shirt.



Speaking to MUTV, Mourinho admitted that he has no knowledge about the club's negotiations with Fellaini, and hence was unable to predict the midfielder's future.



He said: "Is he going to stay or leave? I don't know. I don't know. I want him to stay, the club wants him to stay. The process, the negotiations, the numbers, the distances between the offer and what he wants - I really don't know how things are going."



Fellaini underwent a minor ankle surgery during the start of February, but Mourinho has hinted that he may return to first-team action before the end of the month.



The Portuguese tactician fancies the Belgian making a comeback in a couple of weeks' time, and this may coincide with the club's FA Cup quarter-final versus Brighton & Hove Albion.



Manchester United are currently placed second in the Premier League standings with 59 points, and they will be aiming to maintain their position when they travel to south London to face Crystal Palace on Monday night.

