Manchester United set to reward David de Gea with new bumper contract

Manchester United are reportedly close to committing David de Gea to a new long-term deal. The Spain international is presently contracted at the club until the summer of 2019.

According to The Star, the United hierarchy are set to reward De Gea with a contract worth £350,000-a-week, and this would be nearly twice of what he is currently earning at Old Trafford.



The 27-year-old has been an influential figure with the Mancunian giants for whom he has kept over 100 clean sheets in the past six-and-a-half seasons, and the club's board appear to have realised his importance towards the team.



Real Madrid have been associated with De Gea in every transfer window since his failed move back in the summer of 2015, but a proposed extension may now diminish any speculation over his future at the Theatre of Dreams.



The Spaniard has failed to keep clean sheets in his last two Premier League appearances, and he will be hoping to end this run against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

