Arsenal to sell Aaron Ramsey?
Arsenal could reportedly cash in on the signature of Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey in the summer amid his contract standout over the past few months. The 27-year-old will be entering the final year of his contract in July.
The north London side have previously sold the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez after they entered the final years of their respective contracts, but they could follow a similar route with Ramsey, if he continues to stall on a fresh deal.
According to The Mail, the Welshman appears reluctant to sign a fresh deal unless he is offered a significant hike which could bring him close to the £170,000-a-week package offered to the likes of Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang.
While the midfielder may still get his wish, there remains a question over the future of Arsene Wenger with reports suggesting that Germany head coach Joachim Loew could takeover the reigns following the World Cup.
Ramsey, who has recently returned from a hamstring strain, featured in the Gunners' disappointing 3-0 defeats to Manchester City in the Premier League and League Cup final last week.
