Liverpool favourites to sign Jean-Michel Seri

Liverpool have apparently jumped ahead of Manchester United in the pursuit of Nice midfielder Jean-Michel Seri. The Ivory Coast international is said to have a £35m release clause on his existing deal.





Seri came close to sealing a dream move to Barcelona last summer, but the deal was scuppered during the dying stages of the transfer window with the club's hierarchy preferring to sign the more-versatile Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande instead.



Jose Mourinho's side have since been credited with an interest in the enforcer, who has contributed one goal and six assists this term, but according to The Sun, they now face stiff competition from the Reds.



Jurgen Klopp is expecting to oversee the departure of Emre Can on a free transfer in the summer, and he is seemingly keen on a replacement despite finalising a move for Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.



The Merseyside outfit have showcased their spending power with the recent club-record signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, and the German is said to want further reinforcements throughout the squad in order to end the club's two-decade wait for the English crown.

