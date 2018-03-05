Antonio Conte has no regrets about Chelsea performance

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has no regrets about the Blues' performance against Manchester City on Sunday. The Premier League holders came with an ultra-defensive approach for the game, but they eventually succumbed to a 1-0 defeat with just 29 possession and no shots on target.





Speaking after the game, Conte admitted that he could not adopt an attack-minded approach against a free-scoring City side, who look on course to secure their third Premier League title next month.



He told BT Sport: "When you play against Manchester City, against this type of team, they are showing fantastic quality, but at the same time fantastic mentality. When you match quality and mentality I think that you become unstoppable."



With the result, the Blues are now five points behind Tottenham Hotspur for the final top-four spot, and they face a realistic chance of missing out on Champions League for the second time in three seasons.



Conte's side can still qualify for the elite competition by winning the Champions League altogether, but they have a tough away leg against Barcelona in the round of 16 next week.

