Willian responds to Chelsea exit talk

Brazil international Willian has reiterated his ambition of staying put at Chelsea. The 29-year-old has been regularly linked with a move to Manchester United with ex-Blues boss Jose Mourinho being a huge admirer of his services.





Speaking on Planeta SporTV, the winger stressed that he is not looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge, and he would only consider an exit, should the club's hierarchy plan to offload him. The Brazilian is presently contracted to the Blues until 2020, and he has now opened the possibility of a potential extension.



"My goal is to stay here at Chelsea. Unless Chelsea does not want me anymore, there you have to find another club (laughs)," he told Planeta SporTV. "Staying here for many more years. Even if it is possible to renew contract. About this, we have not talked yet. It might happen. I'm adapted."



Willian has been in the form of his life of late, and he produced one of his best performances against Barcelona in the Champions League last month. The forward managed to hit the woodwork unfortunately on two occasions, but he eventually popped up with a second-half goal in a 1-1 draw versus the Catalan giants.





