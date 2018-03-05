Premier League club hoping to appoint Arsene Wenger

News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Arsene Wenger's long career at Arsenal Football Club may well be coming to an end with the legendary Invincibles a far cry from this current crop of players. Many believe that a new lease of life will revitalise The Gunners, but a departure from The Emirates does not necessarily signal a departure from the Premier League for the Frenchman.
Reports on Monday suggest that if Arsenal do relieve Arsene Wenger of his duties at the club, Everton will make an approach to appoint him as their new manager, with it looking likely that current boss Sam Allardyce will be on his way out of Goodison Park after less than a season in charge.
The way in which Wenger has built Arsenal during his time at the club appeals greatly to Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, who has already shown that money will not be an issue for The Toffees during the transfer window.
Having brought in some players with huge Premier League experience including Wayne Rooney, Theo Walcott and Gylfi Sigurdsson, along with Jordan Pickford, who many expect to be England's long term number one goalkeeper, there was plenty of optimism on the blue side of Merseyside last summer.
However, both Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce have struggled to put Everton into European contention, with the club currently in eleventh place in the Premier League and eleven points off the top six.
Whilst Arsene Wenger remains determined to turn around Arsenal's fortunes, the chance to transform Everton could allow the French mastermind to secure his legacy as one of the Premier League's greatest ever managers.
