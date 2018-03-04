Everton desperate to pursue Leicester City marksman?

Everton are reportedly planning a potential swoop for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy at the end of the season. The Toffees have endured a difficult season despite their record spending, and they are presently placed 10th in the standings.





According to The Mirror, the Merseyside outfit have plan to go on another major spending spree in the summer, and Vardy is supposedly their leading target to reinforce the final third of the field.



Vardy has previously snubbed an approach from Premier League side Arsenal in order to stay put with the Foxes, and it would surely come as a surprise, if he decides to pursue a new challenge.



The 31-year-old has been with the Foxes since the summer of 2012, and during this period, he has helped the east Midlands side to earn promotion and win their maiden Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri.



He is expected to earn his place in the England World Cup squad in the summer after another top-flight season, where he has reached double figures in his goal tally.

