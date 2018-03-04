Wenger's woes continue

Arsenal's terrible week continued on Sunday when they were beaten in their Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion , their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions and leaving Champions League football next season looking ever more unlikely.

After being brushed aside twice by Manchester City, The Gunners made the trip to the south coast in desperate need of a win against a team that were just four points above the relegation zone before kick-off.



However, it took just seven minutes for Wenger's team to go a goal down, Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk finishing from close range. Arsenal struggled to find a response and found themselves two down after just twenty-six minutes thanks to veteran striker, Glenn Murray.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got one back for the visitors, but that was as good as it would get for Arsenal, who remain in sixth place in the Premier League, a huge thirteen points behind rivals Tottenham Hotspur who occupy the fourth and final Champions League position and a staggering thirty points behind soon-to-be champions Manchester City (before their Sunday match with Chelsea).



If the result wasn't bad enough for Arsenal supporters, the performance of their team was once again well below the standards that they expect. The pressure on Arsene Wenger to step down from his position at The Emirates will only grow after this latest result and Thursday's Europa League clash with AC Milan becomes even bigger, with that competition now being Arsenal's only real chance of Champions League football next season.





