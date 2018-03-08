Riyad Mahrez sets sights on his next club

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is reportedly looking to push through a move to AS Roma when the season comes to a close. The Algeria international had been heavily tipped to join Manchester City during the winter transfer window but a move failed to materialise.





Mahrez continued to rejoin the Foxes after a week's absence from training, and he has since delivered on regular intervals including a dramatic 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth last weekend.



According to Corriere dello Sport, the Algerian will push for a fresh challenge at the end of the current season, and he has apparently set his sights on joining the Giallorossi, who failed with an approach for his signature last summer.



Aside from Roma, there has also been interest from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, though they are more likely to concentrate on other areas of the field during the next transfer window.



Mahrez has contributed nine goals and a further seven assists in 27 Premier League appearances for Leicester this term. His present deal only expires in the summer of 2020.

