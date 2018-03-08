Antonio Conte could stay at Chelsea next term on this condition

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to stick with manager Antonio Conte for next season, provided he stops complaining about the club's transfer policy.





The 48-year-old has publicly criticised the Blues' hierarchy for their handling of transfers, whilst citing he should have more power over which player joins the club.



As a result, the Italian's future has come in question over the past few weeks with the Blues facing the prospect of missing out on Champions League football for the second time in three seasons.



According to The Sun, the Blues' board are willing to wipe the state clean for the former Juventus boss, if he decides to put an end to his ongoing complaints.



Despite an average league season, Chelsea are very much alive in the FA Cup and Champions League competitions where they face Leicester City and Barcelona respectively this month.



The west London side have a London derby against Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend before they face-off against Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 next week.

