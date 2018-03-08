David de Gea's Manchester United future in doubt?

Spain international David de Gea is reportedly unsettled at Manchester United amid their 'slow progress' in discussing a new long-term contract.





The 27-year-old has once again been United's standout performer this term, having earned his side valuable points with his exceptional saves.



Despite this, United are yet to kickoff talks over a new deal beyond the summer of 2019, though the club have the option of a year's extension on his contract.



According to Yahoo Sport, the Spaniard is potentially assessing his future at Old Trafford with United showing little signs of rewarding him with a pay-rise.



Long-term suitors Real Madrid are reportedly still on the hunt for his services, and they could yet test United's resolve during the summer transfer window.



Aside from De Gea, forward Anthony Martial is in a similar situation at United with the board having refused to begin contractual talks with his agent back in December last year.

