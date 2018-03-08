Watford attacker open to big-money transfer

Watford winger Richarlison has opened the possibility of sealing a big-money move in the future. The Brazilian footballer has been of interest to the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea during the ongoing campaign.

Richarlison joined the Hornets from Brazilian outfit Fluminense during last summer's transfer window, and he made a strong start to his Premier League career with five goals in his first 13 appearances.



However, he has since struggled to make a lasting impression, and has not found the scoring streak since November, when the club were still under the guidance of Marco Silva.



Speaking to FourFourTwo, Richarlison admitted that he has ambitions of playing Champions League as well as improving on his goalscoring record, but he is content to ply his trade for Watford at present.



"Look, everybody wants financial security for their family, and when a player says otherwise, he's lying. If I play at a really high level, opportunities will come my way," he said.



"But right now my mind is focused on Watford. I will raise my level. I think about playing in the Champions League and being the top scorer in the Premier League."



Among his suitors, Tottenham Hotspur appear the only ones likely to qualify for the Champions League next term as they are presently occupying the fourth position in the standings.



Chelsea are five points behind their cross-town rivals whilst the Gunners are a further eight points adrift after succumbing to a hat-trick of league defeats.

