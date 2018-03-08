Barcelona make transfer decision on Hector Bellerin

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly decided against making a move for Hector Bellerin at the end of the season. The 22-year-old joined the Gunners from the La Masia academy during the summer of 2011.

A recent report from The Sun suggested that Bellerin could push for a return to the Camp Nou after getting frustrated at being made the scapegoat for the Gunners' poor defensive showing.



However, according to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants have no plans to move for a new right-sided defender, and they are prepared to stick with Nelson Semedo as a possible competitor to Sergi Roberto next term.



Bellerin only came on as a late substitute against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, and this spread speculation over his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.



But, it has now been clarified that the right-back was rested due to an injury to his knee which has kept him out of tonight's Europa League round of 16 tie versus AC Milan.

