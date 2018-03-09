Italian coach eyeing Arsenal job

Experienced Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen on taking over from Arsene Wenger as Arsenal's new head coach next season.

The 58-year-old has been out of work since his dismissal from Bayern Munich in September, but he is expected to make a decision on his future during the summer.



According to Calciomercato, former clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are keen on recruiting Ancelotti's services, but the Italian is said to have a preference to succeed Wenger at the Emirates.



Wenger has been under immense pressure after watching his side fall 13 points behind Tottenham Hotspur in the top-four race, but some of the pressure has been relieved after a 2-0 triumph over AC Milan last night.



Arsenal's best chance of qualifying for next season's lies on winning the Europa League this term, and it is reported that Wenger must win the competition in order to keep his job.



The north Londoners take on Watford in the Premier League this weekend before they entertain the Rossoneri in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie.

