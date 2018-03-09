Harry Kane vows to stay for another season at Tottenham Hotspur

England international Harry Kane is reportedly prepared to stay put with Tottenham Hotspur for at least another season before deciding on a fresh challenge elsewhere.

The 24-year-old has had another splendid season with the north Londoners, and he is currently tied with Mohamed Salah with 24 goals for the Premier League campaign.



According to The Sun, Kane is keen to help the side following their switch to the new stadium, and he could remain for at least another season before considering a big-money transfer.



However, for this, he is said to want assurances that the board will make key signings during the summer in order to enhance the club's chances of competing on all fronts.



Tottenham saw their Champions League challenge end at the round of 16 stage on Wednesday night after they lost 4-3 on aggregate to Italian champions Juventus.



They now only have the FA Cup as a means to securing silverware, and they will fancy their chances, considering the semi-finals and final of the competition are due to be held at Wembley.

