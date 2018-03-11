AC Milan favourites to sign Arsenal star

Serie A outfit AC Milan are reportedly leading the likes of Juventus of Sampdoria in the pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere .

The England international has just over three months left on his Gunners deal, and talks over a probable extension are yet to proceed.



According to The Express, the Rossoneri are heading the queue to sign the 26-year-old playmaker, who is apparently reluctant to take a pay-cut at the Emirates.



The midfielder has been urged to take a 20 percent decrease on his current £110,000-a-week owing to his previous injury record, though this is likely to be settled in the form of performanced-based incentives.



Milan spent nearly £200m on 11 different players last summer, and they are expected to continue on their spending spree next term, depending on where they finish this term.



The Rossoneri are currently nine points behind Lazio for the final Champions League spot, though they have two games in hand to catch up to the Capital side.



Milan can also qualify for the elite competition next term by winning the Europa League, but they face a stiff task of overturning a 2-0 deficit in the round of 16 versus Arsenal.

