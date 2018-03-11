Manchester United ready double-your-money offer for Juventus star

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to double the salary of Alex Sandro in order to lure him to Old Trafford next term. The Brazil international was the subject of multiple bids from Chelsea last summer, but they ultimately failed to match Juventus' asking price.

According to The Mirror, manager Jose Mourinho is keen on recruiting an experienced left-back, who can take over the duties from England international Ashley Young.



With this in mind, they have kept a close watch on his performances of Sandro, and they are prepared to double his current £145,000-a-week wages in order to tempt him into a fresh challenge.



Juventus are currently said to value Sandro at around £70m, and this is a sum United are willing to match with the left-back position in need of strengthening ahead of next season.



The likes of Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have also slotted on the left side of the United defence this term, but it appears that Mourinho is keen to pursue a more reliable option from the transfer window.

