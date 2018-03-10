Chelsea favourites to sign Bayern Munich striker

Chelsea are reportedly deemed frontrunners to land the signature of Bayern Munich marksman Robert Lewandowski in the summer. The Poland international has recently opted for a change in his representative, and it is suggested that he could be up for a new challenge next term.

According to Bleacher Report, the 29-year-old is planning to pursue a move to a fresh league in the summer after opting to recruit Pini Zahavi as his new agent.



Zahavi played a key role in Neymar's world-record move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, whilst he also has Premier League links after helped Roman Abramovich takeover the Chelsea ownership back in 2003.



As per the report, the Blues are reckoned as favourites to sign the Pole, who has amassed nearly 150 goals during his four seasons at the Allianz Arena.



The west London giants have failed to find the balance since parting ways with Diego Costa, and they have identified Lewandowski as one of the players, who could solve their striker crisis upfront.



Alvaro Morata has failed to maintain his consistency barring his early promise, whilst Olivier Giroud is only considered as a temporary solution to the problems, given his trailing age.

