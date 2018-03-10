David Luiz prepared to stay at Chelsea if this happens

Brazil international David Luiz could reportedly stick with Chelsea beyond the end of the season, provided Antonio Conte leaves the club.

The 30-year-old re-joined the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain last term, and played an influential role in a central defensive three as they secured their fifth Premier League title.



However, he could not quite replicate his showing during the early part of the 2017/18 season, and has not started a Premier League game since his dismal European performance at AS Roma.



According to Goal.com, Luiz is prepared to remain at Stamford Bridge for the upcoming campaign with Conte likely to be dismissed from his head coach role in the summer.



Should this be the case, the Brazilian is confident that he can regain his starting role with a new manager, and the move is likely to be welcomed as he remains a fan favourite.



Luiz is currently sidelined with knee and ankle injuries, and he is unlikely to return until the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on April 1. He is, however, not expected to start the match.

