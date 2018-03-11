Manchester City suffer fresh injury blow with Sergio Aguero sidelined

Manchester City are expected to be without Sergio Aguero for the next fortnight after he sustained a knee injury in a training session in the lead-up to the Stoke City game.

The Argentina international is presently third in the Premier League Golden Boot race with 21 goals, but he is unlikely to add to his tally during Monday night's league outing at the Bet365 Stadium.



"During yesterday's training I had a discomfort on my left knee. The club's doctors told me I'll be back with the team in approximately two weeks. Now it's time for a full recovery!," Aguero tweeted.



Aguero has been included in the Argentina squad for the games against Spain and Italy, and he may potentially feature in the latter, which is scheduled for March 23.



With the club's all-time goalscorer injured, Pep Guardiola is likely to offer a start to Gabriel Jesus, who has likewise returned to the first-team after a two-month layoff with a knee issue.





