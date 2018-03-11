Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts to Arsenal's win over Watford

Arsenal's record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was pleased to have found the scoresheet during Sunday's 3-0 triumph over Watford in the Premier League.

The Gunners had come into the game on the back of a 2-0 Europa League win over AC Milan, though Aubameyang was ineligible to feature in the competition.



As a result, Aubameyang had to come up with a positive impact in the club's Premier League fixture, and he managed to contribute a goal and assist in the second half versus Watford.



Speaking after the game, Aubameyang was delighted to have scored once more having gone through a settling phase, where he had a couple of average performances for the club.



"Yes, it's starting to come. Today was a great team effort. I think the confidence is back I think, for me as well. I am feeling better and I have to thank my team-mates," he is quoted as saying by the club's official website.



Arsenal have one more game prior to the international break, and that remains a key Europa League last-16 second-leg tie versus Milan. The club already have a 2-0 advantage in their hands, and they need to finish the job at the Emirates on Thursday night.

