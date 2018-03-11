Arsene Wenger provides injury update on Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has provided a fitness update on Spanish duo Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal following the Gunners' 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

The pair failed to make the matchday squad after knee and back problems respectively, but Wenger is expecting that the duo to return for the Rossoneri challenge in midweek, he said: "Bellerin is in a good way. He could be available for Thursday. Nacho Monreal as well!"



Aside from this, Wenger confirmed that Mesut Ozil should be alright after his knock, though Shkodran Mustafi is deemed to have suffered a minor groin injury.



The Gunners were under-pressure after three successive Premier League defeats, but they managed to put in a strong response as they beat the Hornets by a 3-0 scoreline.



Next up, the club have a key mid-week Europa League round of 16 tie versus AC Milan, where they have a 2-0 advantage to bank upon from the away leg at San Siro.

