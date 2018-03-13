Jose Mourinho warns Real Madrid off David de Gea

Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho has urged Real Madrid to forget about the prospect of luring David de Gea from Old Trafford during the summer.

The European champions had been on the cusp of signing the Spain international during the summer of 2015, but the move was scuppered on deadline day due to a faulty fax machine.



De Gea has since remained committed to the Red Devils after signing a four-year contract, but the speculation linking him with the Madrid giants does not seem to cease.



Speaking ahead of the Sevilla game, Mourinho hinted that De Gea is likely to stay put at United beyond the summer, and Los Blancos may have to start looking elsewhere to bolster their goalkeeper department.



"I think he will stay. I don't know what Real Madrid's intentions are, but if I were them, I would think of another player," he is quoted as saying by Goal.com.



De Gea's present deal at Manchester United expires in the summer of 2019, but the club have the option of a 12-month extension clause to prolong his stay further.

