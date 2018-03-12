Timo Werner responds to Manchester United, Liverpool speculation

Germany international Timo Werner has ruled out the possibility of leaving RB Leipzig amid the speculation linking him with both Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 22-year-old recently happened to talk up a future move to the Premier League, and highlighted that United and Liverpool would be his preferred destinations.



However, speaking after the goalless draw against Stuttgart last weekend, Werner stressed that he has no plans of pursuing a fresh challenge during the summer, he told the club's official website: "Next year, definitely, I will stay in Leipzig."



Werner had notched 21 goals in 33 outings for Leipzig during the previous campaign, and he has continued in the same vein of form this term wit 17 goals in 35 appearances.



He has more than four years left on his existing deal with the Bundesliga outfit, and he is expected to lead the line for Joachim Loew's Germany at this summer's World Cup finals.

