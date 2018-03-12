Manchester United favourites to sign Bayern Munich striker

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as front-runners to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski at the end of the campaign.

The Poland international's future has come under question in recent weeks after he appointed to appoint Pini Zahavi as his new representative ahead of the summer.



A number of elite clubs including Real Madrid and Chelsea have since been associated with the 29-year-old, but according to Kicker, United are deemed favourites to sign the marksman.



However, the report claims that the Red Devils are the only side to made an enquiry for the Pole, though Jose Mourinho has previously ruled out any forward additions for the summer.



Lewandowski, who is presently contracted to the Bavarian giants until 2021, has notched 142 goals in just 182 appearances for Bayern Munich in all competitions to date.



Bayern have previously ruled out the possibility of Lewandowski leaving the club, but he is said to have frustrated the board after regular complaints over their limited spending in the market.

