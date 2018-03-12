Real Madrid quoted Mohamed Salah price

Real Madrid are unlikely to get a chance to sign Mohamed Salah during the summer, unless they are willing to make a club-record bid of around £142m for the Liverpool attacker.





The Egypt international has been in sensational form for the Reds this term, and he has contributed 32 goals across all competitions, including 24 in the Premier League, which sees him as the joint top-scorer.



Los Blancos' interest in Salah has not been kept a secret with Egypt coach Hector Cuper confirming that the European champions could lodge a summer approach, but Liverpool have apparently placed a hefty asking tag on the player's head.



According to El Confidencial, the Merseyside giants are likely to demand a similar £142m fee, which saw Philippe Coutinho join Barcelona during the winter transfer window.



It is added that the Reds will want to include performance-based add-ons to rise the overall transfer value to £160m, and this could fend off Los Blancos from making a move.



There have been questions raised over the performances of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo this term, though the latter has been in sublime form of late.



Ronaldo has netted 13 goals in just seven appearances since February, and this has included three crucial strikes against Paris Saint-Germain, which ousted them from the Champions League in the round of 16 stage.

