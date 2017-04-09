Tottenham want Andre Gray as Janssen replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly earmarked Burnley striker Andre Gray as a potential candidate to replace Vincent Janssen in the summer transfer window.





The 25-year-old has been in impressive form for the Clarets this season with nine goals and two assists in his maiden Premier League campaign.



On the other hand, Janssen has not enjoyed a similar run with Spurs after having scored just twice in 23 top-flight appearances.



Janssen had initially been dubbed the new 'Ruud van Nistelrooy' prior to his Premier League move, but he has struggled to keep up with the English game, which has cost him a regular place in the starting lineup.



According to The Mirror, the north London outfit are looking to offload Janssen at the earliest possibility with a move for Gray high on their wishlist.



Gray will have only 12 months left on his Burnley contract in the summer, and there is the possibility that he could be lured to White Hart Lane with a view to accompanying Harry Kane upfront next season.

