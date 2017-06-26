Mario Balotelli extends Nice stay

Italy international Mario Balotelli has decided to pen a contract extension with Nice following his impressive debut season in Ligue 1 last term.





The 26-year-old joined the French outfit on a free transfer last summer after he failed to prove his credentials with Premier League club Liverpool.



He therein became the main orchestrator in the attack for the club from the south of France, and this helped his team qualify for next season's Champions League by virtue of a third-place finish.



Balotelli bagged 17 goals in 28 outings across all competition for Nice, and he could have further extended his tally, had he not suffered minor niggles over the course of the campaign.



Earlier last week, Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere confirmed that Balotelli would be extending his stay at Allianz Riviera, and according to BBC Sport, the marksman has penned another year's extension.



Balotelli had attracted interest from the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Zenit St. Petersburg prior to his move, and he is said to have taken considerable financial sacrifices in order to stay put in France.

