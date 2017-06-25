Premier League sensational superstar swap

A sensational swap deal could see Premier League stars Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez swap clubs in a deal that would suit all parties involved as Manchester City and Arsenal prepare their teams ahead of the new Premier League season.

It is no secret that Alexis Sanchez has been unsettled at Arsenal in recent times, which is reflected by his reluctance to sign a new contract with the North London club.



Amongst others, Manchester City have been one of the teams in hot pursuit of the Chilean international, with manager Pep Guardiola keen to work with the former Barcelona attacker.



Arsene Wenger does not like the idea of letting one of the club's key players move to a Premier League rival, but another top class player coming in the opposite direction may change his mind.



Sergio Aguero was one of the first names on the Manchester City teamsheet before Guardiola's arrival. However, reports of the pair not seeing eye to eye and the signing of Gabriel Jesus have made many question the Argentinian's future with the club.



Arsenal have been lacking a consistent goalscorer in recent years and Aguero would be guaranteed a regular starting place if he was to move due to his prolific scoring record.



StarSport reports the interest that both clubs have in this deal, which could provide both teams with the signing that they need to take them one step closer to Premier League glory next season.

