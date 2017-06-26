Cedric Soares on Juventus' radar

Juventus are reportedly lining up a summer attempt for Southampton's Cedric Soares following their decision to release Dani Alves from his contract.

Alves is keen to link up with former boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and this could, in turn, trigger a move for Soares, who has impressed in his two-year spell at St.Mary's.



The 25-year-old joined the Saints from Sporting back in 2015 for just £3.6m, and he has since managed to perform consistently for the club, earning a regular spot with the Portuguese national team.



Soares was part of the successful Portugal squad which lifted their first major trophy in the form of the European Championships last year, and they are now on course to lift the Confederations Cup currently being held in Russia.



According to The Mirror, Juventus are willing to part with a £15m for the talented right-back, but this is unlikely to tempt the Saints into a summer sale.



Soares, who appeared in 34 outings across all competitions last term, has three years left on his existing deal at Southampton.

